Yariel Rodríguez: the new ace of Cuban pitching

Only a few clamored for Yariel Rodríguez to open one of Cuba’s two games in the Florida Pre-Olympic; only a few did it and if at the time they were branded as crazy, because the wisdom of the majority pointed towards Lázaro Blanco and Carlos Juan Viera; after the game against Canada, the facts gave him all the credit.

Once again, like the Premier 12, the Camagüey was imposing and in 6.1 innings of work, he allowed 2 runs with 11 strikeouts, a whole recital that made thousands of fans delirious.

Already established as a starter in the Chunichi Dragons, Yariel returned to work as a fire extinguisher after a disastrous opening by Carlos Juan Viera from Las Tunas and his note was outstanding; as in 2019, shine on the box; even many wonder, how after the rain, Armando Ferrer or whoever had command of that team did not put Rodríguez on from the beginning.

It was undoubtedly the best of Cuban pitching, so solid in other events and too weak in this last tournament; He was the best and that is a fact that everyone affirms, powerful with his fastball, intelligent to throw his slider and break the time of the batters with his breakers; Yariel graduated from Florida as a star, perhaps as Cuba’s first starter for future competitions.