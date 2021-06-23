Yaqui indigenous woman reported as missing found alive

Lorena Josefina Valenzuela Esquer, a Yaqui indigenous woman, reported as missing by her relatives, was found alive, safe and sound in the municipality of Puerto Peñasco, 660 kilometers from the town of Vícam, in Sonora, from where she left last Thursday on work and did not return.

The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office reported that the young woman, the sister of activist Mario Luna, was found by elements of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC) and the Puerto Peñasco municipal police, where they secured her and informed her family of her whereabouts.

“The young member of the native Yaqui people, 25 years old, who was reported missing before this State Prosecutor’s Office, yesterday, Monday, June 21, was located this day,” reported the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office.

