It seems like divine punishment to one of the most important nations in the History of Humanity. Few things are more important in France than two sporting events fully integrated into its national identity and which constitute the essence of its history, society and cultural heritage. One of them is the Tour de France, while the other is Roland Garros and it so happens that for more than three decades the Gauls have not seen a compatriot winning either of these competitions. Bernard Hinault was the last prophet cyclist on his land, in 1985, and in the case of tennis the crisis is even more serious. The feat of Yannick Noah in 1983 it has acquired hints of myth and the country idealizes its last hero while folding into the empire established by Rafael Nadal for years.

The sensation transmitted by Noah on a television program on France Tv Sports shows that anxiety, but also resignation, which floods all French fans. “Hopefully we have a new local champion in Paris soon. I think French tennis cannot afford not to reign in their own home for so long. We have great players who could do it and I have special confidence in one of them,” said a Noah who recognized seeing Benoit Paire as a tennis player with a style and personality similar to his, but he discarded the same to win Roland Garros. Their hopes are pinned on Gael Monfils. “He plays very well on clay and he has already demonstrated it on several occasions. He has personality, has reached a great maturity and I think he could win the tournament, as long as Nadal does not play,” he said.

And is that the domain of Rafael Nadal is beyond question. “It is untouchable, while I go to the tournament I honestly believe that there is nothing to do beyond the best,” he said. It must be remembered that both Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as the aforementioned Monfils have made semifinals at Roland Garros during the 21st century; Tsonga in 2013 and 2015, falling to Ferrer and Wawrinka, respectively, and Monfils in 2008. In addition, previously the French public was moved by Henri Leconte, finalist in 1988 (before Mats Wilander) and Cédric Pioline, semifinalist in 1998, where he succumbed before Álex Corretja. It will be interesting to see if Gael Monfils He is able to take on this pressure already in the mature stretch of his career and could explore his limits at Roland Garros. Further, Yannick Noah valued the possibility of playing Roland Garros 2020, showing a certain pessimism. “It is very important for the federation, for the sport of our country and for the whole of society that the tournament be played, but I am quite skeptical about the possibilities of this happening,” he assured.

.