It is just one week since all the eyes of world tennis were placed in one place: Höhr-Grenzhausen. A locality that does not reach 10,000 inhabitants was in charge of carrying out the first tennis tournament since the coronavirus stopped the ATP / WTA circuit dry. Germany, always at the forefront, brought together eight players and put them to compete in an exhibition under a regulation designed from the precaution and security against the pandemic that has altered our lives. And from there came a champion, Yannick Hanfmann, the man who spoke to Tennis Magazin to offer their point of view on this first weekend of May. Beyond the title, the current # 143 ranking highlighted several positive aspects of his experience.

– Champion, a word that always feels good

“Winning a tournament is always a positive thing, but it is not a time to exaggerate. I’m glad I didn’t forget to play tennis, to be able to keep improving. In the end, the fun factor and the competition factor were the best experience during those four days. Tennis was what I missed the most in the free time I was at home. Regarding the trophy (a roll of toilet paper), I see it as something full of irony, it is the best trophy that can be obtained at this stage ”.

– The pre-challenge routine

“The preparation for the tournament was the usual one, I started training at the base in Oberhaching, where I had three good weeks of training in which I tried to recover my rhythm and integrate all the automatisms back onto the track. I did not carry out any specific preparation, and that the tournament director, Rodney Rapson, informed me about the event a few weeks ago. Once the authorities gave the green light I was very happy that they thought of me to play. I didn’t think about it much, I accepted directly ”.

– Play without all the pieces on the track

“We had a chair judge who was in charge of the whole picture a bit, in general. Yes it is true that the ball boys were missing, although the space was small, so it was not a serious problem either. In addition, when playing on clay, the absence of line judges did not cause any headaches either, we ourselves were able to determine the marks and regulate everything on our own. ”

– World focus targeting Germany

“It was great to receive so much interest internationally, we were seen all over the world. I think that players like Dustin Brown or myself, having a little more name, we received a lot of attention. I also had a lot of movement on social networks, something that is not usual in my day to day, especially on Twitter and Instagram. In the end it even ended up overwhelming me (laughs). It was great that an exhibition in Höhr-Grenzhausen was so striking, but it was also exhausting. ”

– Maximum security in every movement

“In addition to staying in cabins where we ate every day, we also had to wear a mask. Disinfectants were everywhere. As we moved to another location, employees followed closely behind to clean everything. At all times it was important to keep your distance. If possible, we should be on the premises an hour before our game and upon completion we should return directly to the hotel. Of course, the police were present throughout the weekend to see that everyone was behaving correctly. ”

– Ideas to consider for professional tournaments

“For some ATP tournaments it could be considered the introduction of quick sets, or the rule of cutting breaks. What I would do is go back to everything when the public could be present, I didn’t really like the quiet atmosphere during the games. The public should come whenever they want, without the need to be quiet, they should even be able to change seats during points, as in university tennis, that small noise doesn’t bother me. You could experiment a little more with all this, really. On the other hand, I liked the experience of the headphones to talk to your coach, something that we have already seen in the ATP Next Gen Finals. It gives this sport a plus to talk about on television ”.

