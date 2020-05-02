The coronavirus quarantine is still in the news in our newscasts, although not all countries are moving at the same speed. In Germany, for example, they took a giant step this past Friday with the opening of a small tennis circuit where some professional players have the opportunity to compete with each other again. The first of these was an exhibition with eight local players in Höhr-Grenzhausen, the first of many to take place between May and June. Yannick Hanfmann, one of the athletes involved, shared his excitement on the portal Tennis Net.

“They contacted me quite early to present the idea of ​​playing a series of tournaments. Over time they sent me more detailed information about these events and the requirements that had to be met in the office, until finally it was confirmed that it could be carried out. We are very happy to be able to compete with each other again, I really wanted to play with Dustin Brown again, it is always a lot of fun, ”confesses the current world number 143, seventh best German in the ATP ranking.

“Fortunately, TennisBase Oberhaching has received an exception so that we can start training again so that we can at least have a daily routine with a new activity. Of course, the general rules of social distancing are being applied. No greetings on the net, the gym can only be occupied by two people at the same time, and trainers must ensure regular disinfection of each device. Changing rooms and showers right now are taboo. The situation is somewhat dramatic, but we are happy to be able to play again“Celebrates the native of Karlsruhe, benefited by this step forward led by his nation.

It is the fight that all countries have right now, studying the situation and stage in which they are facing the coronavirus, seeing the amount of demand they have from their players and, above all, analyzing where and in what way they can break through. these little tournaments. In Germany, always famous for its avant-garde and going at a higher rate, it seems that the freezing stage has already been left behind, although some like Hanfmann knew how to enjoy it.

“When the first tournaments were canceled I stayed at home, doing absolutely nothing for the first three or four weeks. Consequently, I was able to spend much more time with my family members, something I hadn’t had much time for in recent years. For that reason I received confinement in a positive way from the beginning, it was really nice. However, with the passing of days and especially at the end of this phase I was already feeling the need to do more than just be on the couch, ”says the German, who will now have time for both.

