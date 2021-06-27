Yann Ehrlacher leads Lynk & Co’s treble in the first Estoril race

Frenchman Yann Ehrlacher has achieved victory in the inverted grid race of the WTCR at the Estoril circuit. The Lynk & Co driver overtook Gabriele Tarquini at the start, a maneuver that allowed him to lead the race from the first corner to the checkered flag. For its part, Yvan Muller finished second after taking advantage of Tarquini’s own puncture, while Santiago Urrutia was in charge of closing the podium and the triplet of Lynk & Co. For his part, Spanish Mikel Azcona has signed a great comeback to score a valuable sixth position.

Yann Ehrlacher signed a better start than Gabriele Tarquini to leave the Italian behind and take the lead of the group. Yvan Muller was third ahead of Santiago Urrutia, while fifth place was for the Portuguese Tiago Monteiro. Behind, Mikel Azcona signed a brilliant start to climb to ninth place on the first lap, a start that was settled with a touch for the leader Jean-Karl Vernay That kept him out of the race. The impact of Nestor Girolami against the Frenchman’s Hyundai it left them both out of the game. A mishap in which Attila Tassi was also involved, although the Hungarian managed to continue.

Yvan Muller took advantage of Gabriele Tarquini’s puncture to finish in second position.

The Safety Car made an appearance to allow the stewards to remove Nestor Girolami’s Honda, although he quickly left the track to allow competition again. There was thus a highlight in which Yann Ehrlacher managed to retain the first place ahead of Tarquini, Muller and Urrutia, the latter more concerned with defending himself against Tiago Monteiro than attacking Yvan Muller. Behind, Mikel Azcona continued with his progression and gained another two positions after beating Thed Björk and Attila Tassi. Tassi himself surpassed Björk at the halfway point of the race.

Gabriele Tarquini’s puncture drew a new career scenario with a Lynk & Co treble in the lead. Yann Ehrlacher was thus ahead of Yvan Muller and Santiago Urrutia. The Uruguayan managed to perfectly control Tiago Monteiro and Esteban Guerrieri when defending this triplet, since a ‘civil’ war was being drawn within Honda by team orders. Esteban Guerrieri asked the team by radio to surpass Monteiro to try to attack the Lynk & Co, something that the Portuguese did not agree to. At home and as virtual leader of the WTCR, Tiago Monteiro resoundingly refused.

Podium for Santiago Urrutia, a great supporter of consistency to be in the top positions of the WTCR.

The radio message crossing was resolved almost three laps later. Tiago Monteiro finally let Esteban Guerrieri pass, in a strange maneuver that seemed to arrive very late, since Santiago Urrutia got a certain advantage over the Honda riders. In fact, Guerrieri could not reduce his disadvantage over the last member of the Lynk & Co trio, so everything returned to normal meters before the finish line. Without any opposition and oblivious to the variables within Honda, champion Yann Ehrlacher managed to score the victory ahead of his uncle Yvan Muller.

Santiago Urrutia closed the podium, while Tiago Monteiro was finally fourth, since he was winning on the same finish line when Esteban Guerrieri complied with the team orders and let the Portuguese pass. Witness to this maneuver, Mikel Azcona saw the checkered flag in sixth place after a magnificent race in which he resisted the final attacks of Attila Tassi. Thed Björk and Gilles Magnus were, for their part, eighth and ninth, while Rob Huff finished tenth after an ‘old fox’ maneuver in which he beat Nathanaël Berthon and Luca Engstler in the same curve.

Results Race 1 of the WTCR 2021 in Estoril



P.

DriverVehicleTeamTime1st Yann Ehrlacher

Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co

15 Laps

2nd Yvan Muller

Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co

+1,746

3rd Santiago Urrutia

Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Cyan Performance Lynk & Co

+ 3.4114ºTiago Monteiro

Honda civic type r

Munich Motorsport

+ 4.9605º Esteban Guerrieri

Honda Civic Type RMünnich Motorsport + 5.369

6th Mikel Azcona

CUPRA Leon Competition

Zengö Motorsport

+ 8.2207ºAttila Tassi

Honda civic type r

Munich Motorsport

+ 8.6508ºThed Björk

Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Cyan Performance Lynk & Co

+ 10.8489ºGilles Magnus

Audi RS 3 LMS TCR

Comtoyou Audi Sport

+14.08810ºRob Huff

CUPRA Leon Competition

Zengö Motorsport

+ 16.65111ºNathanaël Berthon

Audi RS 3 LMS TCR

Comtoyou DHL Audi Sport

+ 19.21412º

Luca engstler

Hyundai elantra n tcr

Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly

+ 19.36013ºFrédéric Vervisch

Audi RS 3 LMS TCR

Comtoyou Audi Sport

+ 21.11814º Jordi Gené

CUPRA Léon Competition

Zengö Motorsport Drivers Academy

+ 22.50015ºAndreas Bäckman

Hyundai elantra n tcr

Target Competition

+25,079