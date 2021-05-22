Yankees: Yankees’ Infield saved Aroldis Chapman with brilliant triple-play

The Yankees from New York staged an extraordinary defensive play this Friday night, which was the second triple-play of the current season 2021 of the Big leagues (MLB).

In the top of the ninth inning, with Aroldis Chapman on the mound, the Chicago White Sox managed to base two runners without out, but that situation was not a problem for the team. Yankees, who showed off with tremendous triple-play in the Big leagues.

Andrew Vaughn fired the line for the third and the Colombian Gio Urshela took it, stepped on the base and passed it to the Venezuelan Rougner Odor and then this to Luke Voit, getting a triple-play that the Yankees had not been able to since the 2014 season of MLB.

Here the triple-play:

East triple-play was the beginning of what would be a victory for the Yankees thanks to a walk-off by Gleyber Torres and thus, for the first time in the history of the MLB, those of New York get a victory on the field and with a defensive brushstroke of that style.

Also, this is the first triple-play in a game tied in the ninth inning or later since the Dodgers did so on April 15, 2012.

Since Joey Votto on April 17, we haven’t seen a triple-play in the current 2021 season of the Big leagues, being now the Yankees and at home.