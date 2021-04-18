Yankees: Yankee Stadium fans boo Aaron Hicks against the Rays

The gardener of the Yankees from New York, Aaron Hicks, suffered loud boos by the fanatics at Yankee Stadium, this after fixed varying in the day of Major League Baseball -MLB this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The third inning and in a row, Aaron Hicks upset the fanatics of the Yankees who attended the stadium this Sunday, since in the match day of Big leagues Against the Rays, he left something to be desired in his defensive work.

First, after a hit by Kevin Kiermaier, which seemed comfortable for Hicks, he dropped her and allowed the Rays to put man and first second, thus starting the annoyance of fanatics of the Yankees on the MLB.

Later and with the anger of the fanatics from Yankees Larger, a line from Mike Zumino to center field ended up serving as the Rays scoring their first run of the game and this after poor ball control. Aaron Hicks, who did not demonstrate all his experience in the MLB.

Here the videos:

Aaron Hicks is not okay right now pic.twitter.com/MclUQ1GyWF – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 18, 2021

With good reason, fanatics who gathered at Yankee Stadium this Sunday showed their anger with the outfielder of the Yankees with a loud boo from the stands, since in two “routine” plays Hicks He looked pretty bad and did not show his quality as a baseball player. MLB.

Also, to add fuel to the fire, Aaron Hicks In his turn at bat, he missed with a fly ball in the square, which without a doubt was not an impediment for the fans to boo this Los Angeles player again. Yankees.