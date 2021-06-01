Yankees would go yes or yes for the exchange of Trevor Story by Gleyber Torres

The Yankees from New York could be strongly considering going for Trevor Story and switching to Venezuelan Gleyber Torres in MLB.

As reported by Jeff Passan, Brian Cashman can no longer hold out Gleyber Torres making mistakes in the most fundamental position of the frame.

Passan explained that he is very sure that the Yankees change Gleyber Torres for Trevor Story, for the simple fact that they prefer one that appears much more and is more consistent with the wood.

It is no secret to anyone that Gleyber Torres He was on his way to being the best offensive shortstop in the years 2017-18, yet he has 2 home runs since August 2020.

He has already added 8 defensive errors so far this season, at a law of five to lead the MLB along with Fernando Tatis Jr and four by Javier Báez.

Here the video:

Passan just mentioned Trevor story and Yankees in the same sentence. – Evan Daniel (@itsmrevandaniel) May 31, 2021

Both Gleyber Torres and Trevor Story have been to the All-Star game twice, but Story is a two-time silver bat in the National League, where there are better pitchers.