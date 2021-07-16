Yankees vs Red Sox postponed due to covid-19 cases

NEW YORK

Major League Baseball suspended Thursday’s game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, the first to be postponed since April, due to several positive cases of coronavirus in the New York franchise.

It’s a statement, the competition noted that the game was postponed “to allow testing and contact tracing to continue.”

Before suspension, The Yankees had reported that their left-handed pitchers Néstor Cortés, born in Cuba, and Wandy Peralta of the Dominican Republic were on their no-shows list. due to pandemic prevention protocols.

This match was the only one scheduled for Thursday’s day after the hiatus from competition for the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Previously Major League Baseball had suspended seven games of the campaign for causes linked to the pandemic, the last of them on April 19.

The baseball league authorized teams that reached a vaccination level of 85% to reduce preventive measures against coronavirus, such as the use of face masks on the benches, and the Yankees were among the first franchises to do so.

cmb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.