Yankees vs Atlanta Braves free game today Major League Baseball 2021

Games continue the regular season of MLB 2021. And here you can hear and see live free the play from today Tuesday, April 20, 2021 between Braves Atlanta vs. Yankees of New York from the Big leagues in its broadcast of radio of like of television (TV) from the 6:35 at night (18:35 hours) of the Eastern of the United States.

New York Yankees (5-10)

Aaron Boone the manager of the New York Yankees will send right-hander Jameson Taillon to the mound for the play from today before the Braves from Atlanta in MLB 2021.

Atlanta Braves (7-9)

Brian Stinker the manager of the Braves Atlanta will send right-hander Charlie Morton to the mound for the play from today before the Yankees from New York in MLB 2021.

Live: Atlanta Braves vs New York Yankees MLB 2021

