Yankees today latest news Tampa Bay Rays in Spanish Major League Baseball 2021

The almighty Yankees from New York have to keep asking the blessing of the Rays from Tampa bay, at least so far this season 2021 from MLB.

With the defeat of today of the Yankees 6 runs for 3 against Rays, the Bronx Bombers (Mules) have not only lost four games in a row this season 2021 of the Big leagues, and two series in a row before Tampa bay the last two weekends.

In addition, from the above, Yankees have fallen with the Rays:

3 of 4 times this year 6 of the last 7 times at Yankee Stadium 12 of the last 15 times in regular season

In 2020 the Rays not only did they win the Division Series against Yankees, they also won the private series 8-2 in the regular season.

Although to the detriment of Yankees, in 2019, Bombers they beat the series 10-2 Rays and between 2015 and 2019 48 to 13.

And another hopeful data for Yankees is that the last time they were 5-8 was in 1998, when they won the World Series by sweeping the San Diego Padres.

But since last year the Yankees They are asking the blessing of the Rays on MLB.

Series data between Yankees Y Rays by TUDN.

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.