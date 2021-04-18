Yankees today latest news Major League Baseball 2021

Every passing game of the season 2021 of the MLB It reminds me of the defensive center line that the Yankees of New York in the Big leagues with Jorge Posada catching, Derek Jeter at shortstop (shortstop) and Bernie Willians and at the time with Johnny Damon at centerfield (center field).

In baseball it is said that you need a good center line (catcher, shortstop and centerfield) whether in MLB or in any category and Yankees They haven’t had one like that since 2009, with Puerto Rican Jorge Posada catching, Derek Jeter at shortstop and Johnny Damon at center field, even Damon commented in 2020 that the reason the Bronx Bombers (Mules) have not returned to win the World Series because he is no longer like 2009.

In 2009 the central line of the Yankees it was:

Jorge Posada Derek Jeter Johnny Damon

While between 1998 and 2000 it was:

Jorge Posada Derek Jeter Bernie Williams

And in 1996, Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams were part of the central line of the Yankees.

Since the retirement of their captain Derek Jeter in 2014, the Yankees have had in their central line:

Gary Sánchez Didi Gregorius, Gleyber Torres Jacoby Ellsbury, Brett Gardner and Aaron Hicks

But the Yankees they have not been able to happen of the Series of Championship of the American League, at the time that their central line is increasingly criticized especially Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres and now Aaron Hicks.

