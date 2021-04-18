Yankees today latest news Jay Bruce retirement

The player Jay bruce announces its retirement from MLB with the Yankees from New York today Sunday, April 18, 2021.

According to Ken Rosenthal, Jay bruce ad today its retirement from MLB:

“After 14 incredible seasons I have made the difficult decision to retire from baseball,” he wrote. Jay bruce in his announcement, where he thanked all the teams that took part, especially the yankees Despite the short time he was with them, only 18 days of the 2021 season of the Big leagues.

Jay bruce is not as the holder of the Yankees today in the last game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays, but he will surely play to say goodbye to baseball as an active player on the day he announced his retirement from MLB.

Bruce he was the fifth active player with the most home runs in MLB with 319.

You have to wait to see what he does Jay bruce in the game of today of the Yankees, but this could have been his last home run in MLB and nothing more and nothing less than with the Bombers (Mules) of the Bronx:

This really the last Homerun of Jay Bruce’s career LMFAO pic.twitter.com/JVwEbZmFxO – ً (@ Doge2ADolla) April 18, 2021

And this is undoubtedly one of the most special in the career of Jay bruce on MLB, which ends today:

Jay Bruce has announced his retirement after 14 seasons and 319 career home runs. One of his biggest homers was a walk-off shot to clinch the NL Central for the @Reds in 2010. pic.twitter.com/uGgPYUeNIk – MLB Vault (@MLBVault) April 18, 2021

Image: NY Post.