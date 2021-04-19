Yankees today latest news Gleyber Torres Major Leagues

Now it turns out that nobody wants today to the Venezuelan Gleyber Torres in the shortstop of the Yankees from New York.

Despite the fact that Brian Cashman the general manager of the Yankees had said after the elimination of the Bronx Bombers (Mules) at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 American League Division Series of MLB, said it did not guarantee anything to Gleyber Torres for the 2021 season of the Big leagues.

But the Yankees before Spring Training 2021 they confirmed Gleyber Torres as shortstop for this year’s campaign MLB.

And if well Gleyber Torres He started Spring Training well on the defensive and that he said that he cannot control what people say about him or that he pays attention to that when they asked him what Brian Cashman had said, where he also took the opportunity to blurt out that he had not spoken until then with the general manager of a possible millionaire multi-year long-term contract renewal.

But since last weekend some of the New York press has raised the possibility that the Yankees change this season to Gleyber Torres to the Colorado Rockies for Trevor Story, even part of the Venezuelan, who supported the Venezuelan with everything now says that the Bombers need a new shorstop.

What the Yankees they need another shortstop other than Gleyber Torres It is not new, even at the time it was rumored that the Mules could convert the Venezuelan into first base, the detail is that now DJ LeMahieu is in the first base of the Bombers while Luke Voit returns from his injury, in addition, DJ signed with the Mules for six years and $ 90 million, for those considering Gleyber’s return to second base. In addition, it is thought that the Dominican Gary Sánchez can be tested in the initial.

If you think about Gleyber Torres for third base of the YankeesThere is the Colombian Gio Urshela, and in that case the Dominican Miguel Andújar, although the latter has lost that position since he was injured in 2019.

The problems of Gleyber Torres in the shortstop of the Yankees It is attributed to him not having good foot movement and also to tending to be distracted in games.

But now even the Gleyberbelivers don’t want to Gleyber Torres as shortstop of the YankeesThat’s how things are, as Óscar Yanes would say. This is the fanatic.

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.