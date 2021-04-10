Yankees send Domingo German to alternate site

The Yankees from New York they sent the Dominican Domingo German to the alternate site after a bad start on the MLB 2021.

Domingo German He had an epic Spring Training, something of a movie, however, things have not gone well for him during the regular season, he has allowed about 8 runs in six innings pitched, prompting the Yankees to make a decision.

It is expected that Yankees call the also Dominican, Deivi García, who started the season at said alternate site.

Here the report:

#Yankees announce they have optioned Domingo Germán to the Alternate Site. – Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) April 10, 2021

What is the Alternate site?

It is where all the players that are part of the 40-man roster are, where at any time one of those players can be called up to play in the majors as the majors can be sent to that place.

Domingo German who came to Spring Training with little chance of winning the rotation of the Yankees because he had come from spending a whole season outside the MLB and it did not go well in the Dominican League, it left everyone surprised.