Yankees: Sech released record production in honor of Mariano Rivera

The urban music singer of Panamanian origin, Sech, launched a new record production in honor of the legend of the Yankees of New York and Big leagues (MLB), Mariano Rivera.

Sech, one of the reggaeton singers with the greatest impact on the genre, premiered his new record production called “42”, which is in honor of the ex-closer of the Yankees in the Big leagues, Mariano rivera. Being a gesture from Panamanian to Panamanian.

Own Sech unveiled that his new album is in honor of Jackie Robinson Y Mariano rivera, two African American baseball players from the MLB who wore this number on their uniform, and whom he admired a lot and curiously shares nationality with one of them, being the pitcher who passed through the Yankees.

@ sechmusic 🇵🇦 premiered EP # 42, whose name is a tribute to the outstanding former Panamanian baseball player Mariano Rivera. There are collaborations with artists such as: Wisin & Yandel, Arcángel, Nicky Jam and Rauw Alejandro

Even through his YouTube channel, Sech Y Mariano rivera They had a pleasant conversation, where the singer did not hesitate to praise and dedicate words to his compatriot who went through the Yankees with a successful career, the same with which today he claims to be the only member of the Hall of Fame of MLB unanimously

This production conceptualizes the life story of Sech, those challenging situations and those moments that inspired him to fight for his dreams and become the international star that he is today and the name is dedicated especially to a Panamanian who has been influential for an entire nation, such as Rivera.

On the album “42” of Sech It has 10 songs and in two of them the Panamanian collaborates with Nicky Jam, Rauw Alejandro and Arcángel.