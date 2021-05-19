Yankees: Rougned Odor makes Rangers pay on return to Texas

The Venezuelan of the Yankees from New York, Rougned odor, early in his return to the home of the Texas Rangers makes himself felt, making this organization pay dearly for letting him go in the Big leagues (MLB).

The Yankees they activated the Venezuelan this Tuesday Rougned odor from the injured list and for a little more spice, his return was in Texas city against the Rangers, a team that separated him from their ranks at the beginning of this campaign of Big leagues.

Butooo … Odor very quickly he made himself felt and with pure baseball sent a message to the Rangers, since in his first turn he singled, that being his first hit in his return to the lineup of the Yankees after his knee injury a few weeks ago.

Rougned Odor starts his first game off against his old team on the right foot. #YANKSonYES Watch on YES and stream it LIVE with the YES app: https://t.co/0cgHA97Iau pic.twitter.com/LptgeTYxxQ – YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 19, 2021

However, the Venezuelan of the Yankees made the Rangers pay in the other facet, the defense, starring at second base in a tremendous catch to start a double-play in combination with Gio Urshela, a play worthy of MLB and that gives even more to talk about in this meeting.

What a double play started by Rougned Odor! #LunchBreakYanks pic.twitter.com/OLiAbfnGfb – Lunch Break Baseball (@LunchBreakBB) May 19, 2021

The return of Odor to this city would certainly be very peculiar, considering that the Rangers did not give him the opportunity and the position he deserved in the MLB, but now the Yankees are taking advantage of it and at Globe Life Field suffering.

Odor is batting with the Yankees this 2021 for .177, with 11 hits, four homers and 11 RBIs, returning this Tuesday in a big way from the disabled list and shutting up his ex-team, the Rangers.