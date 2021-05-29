YANKEES: Rougned Odor homered off Miguel Cabrera’s Tigres

The Venezuelan of the Yankees from New York, Rougned Odor, woke up in a big way and hit his fifth home run of the 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB, this time against the Detroit Tigers of Miguel Cabrera.

In the top of the fifth inning against the Tigers, Rougned odor dropped just his second hit in the last seven games, this being a superb home run to equalize the game for the Yankees from New York on this day of the Big leagues.

Casey Mize was the victim of Odor on this new home run with the Yankees, who left a four-seam fastball and the Venezuelan did not hesitate to shake to the right field of Detroit’s Comerica Park, that homer being 151 for life in the MLB.

Here’s the home run:

That home run by the Venezuelan second baseman of the Yankees He was extremely daunting, going 102.1 miles per hour into the bleachers and reaching 362 feet in the distance, a hit that undoubtedly gives the 27-year-old player confidence.

Also, it is good to remember that since Odor reached the Yankees, has 14 hits, five of them being home run, a good statistic that will allow him to continue contributing with this organization in the current harvest of the MLB.

Rougned Odor’s fifth home run of the season: Exit velocity: 102.1 MPH

Distance: 362 feet #Yankees #Tigers

pic.twitter.com/aFh6u8fEk4 – Bronx Bombers News (@NewsBronx) May 29, 2021

Rougned odor reached 13 towed with the Yankees in 83 at-bats and is hitting above .160 in Big leagues 2021.