Yankees rookie Chris Gittens hits his first major league home run

The rookie of the Yankees from New York, Chris Gittens, he was finally able to get his first hit on the Big leagues (MLB) and he certainly did it the way every player dreams of: hitting a home run in the best baseball in the world.

This season 2021, Chris Gittens made his debut with the Yankees in baseball Big leagues and after seven games, he was able to hit his first indisputable in the best baseball in the world, being a superb home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo.

Hyun-jin Ryu was the victim of Gittens on his first home run in the MLB, hit that served so that the Yankees They will tie that game against the Blue Jays to two runs in the top of the fourth inning and he will experience what will undoubtedly be an unforgettable day.

Here’s the home run:

Gitty-up @HardhittinCG 💪

Ryu misplaced a short fastball and the rookie first baseman for the Yankees He did not hesitate to connect and superbly disappeared from the stadium between left and center field, being a hit that meant his first time in the MLB: First hit, first home run, first scored and first RBI.

That unforgettable home run of Chris Gittens He had a departure speed of 108 miles per hour and reached 439 feet, a hit that he will remember forever in his career in Big leagues and achieving it with a uniform as important as that of the Yankees.