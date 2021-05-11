Yankees prospect has six home runs in five minor league games

The Yankees have unps prospects that few know, which have been fired up in the Minor Leagues of the MLB.

The first to mention has to be Trevor Hauver, who’s in Class-A doing it all, hitting five home runs in just six games, 13 RBIs, 9 runs scored and a batting average of 556.

Hauver plays in the infield, is 22 years old, 6’0 feet with 225 pounds and has great projections heading to the MLB.

While the second is Luis Medina, who was pitcher of the year in the Puerto Rico Professional League and later was the star of the representation of that country in the Caribbean Series. Now in the minor leagues he has 9 innings with 15 strikeouts without allowing a run, 2 BBs and just 2 hits in two outings.

Medina has an arm of up to 101 miles with a very uncomfortable curve to hit, he is 6-1 with 180 pounds, he is only 22 years old.

And finally, a well-known face who has been in the Bronx Mules Minor League system for a long time, Estebal Florial, who has 4 home runs in 6 games hitting 316, letting it be known that he has become a veteran at that level. and who deserves more opportunities in the big team of the Yankees of New York in the MLB.

