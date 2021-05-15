Yankees promote Dominican-Haitian Estevan Florial to Triple A

The Yankees from New York they sent the Dominican Estevan Florial to Triple-A in search of continuing to improve their game in the face of the MLB.

Estevan Florial who has attracted the attention of many scouts for several seasons in the Minor Leagues, is just waiting for an opportunity to show how much he can do in the MLB.

Florial is not a net Dominican; so much so that he must play as a reinforcement in the Dominican League because he was not drafted as a native by any team in the Dominican League.

Estevan Florial batted for 229. with 4 homers and 9 RBIs in 9 action games, although in the last games he did not hit a hit, if he expected him to be sent to another nival as they did the Yankees.

Here the report:

WATCH | Who’s hotter than Estevan Florial right now? 🔥🔥🔥 2️⃣ Home Runs and 4️⃣ RBI from Florial lead the way in tonight’s win pic.twitter.com/rgQ9oo9HOz – Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 8, 2021