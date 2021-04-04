Yankees pitcher made historic relief in the majors

The pitcher Michael King starred in one of the longest relays in the history of the Yankees of New York in the MLB.

King who was in the competition looking for a spot in the rotation of the YankeesHowever, his rivals did better than e.

Watching Domingo German throw 68 pitches with three runs allowed in just three innings, Aaron Boone called for Michael King to relieve.

Kking ended up pitching six innings allowing just one no-run single with three strikeouts, becoming the first right-hander for the Yankees to pitch 6 scoreless innings with 1 H or less since Bob Shirley in 1986.

Here the report and videos:

