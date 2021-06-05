Yankees pitcher made an immaculate inning against the Red Sox

The pitcher of the Yankees from New York, Michael King, managed to throw an immaculate inning against the Boston Red Sox in the MLB.

Although he gave up three runs in the first inning after a Rafael Devers home run, since then they have not scored any more runs and he went out on fire for the fourth inning of the game.

Michael King It only took 9 pitches to retire three batters, making his first immaculate inning in the majors.

King is the first New York Yankees pitcher to make a clean tackle since Dellin Betances did it in 2017, while he was still in his prime professionally and as a reliever.

King struck out Cristian Vasquez, Alex Verdugo and Kike Hernández, spending 3 pitches on each of them. It is the seventh time that a pitcher of the Yankees manages to do this in MLB.

Throughout the season, King has been fully acting as a reliever, but they decided to give him a chance as a starter to see how he was doing, he’s a net starter from the minor leagues.

Here the video: