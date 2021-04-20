Yankees: Mike Ford called up by Yankees to replace Jay Bruce

The young player Mike ford, received the call of the Yankees from New York for the team Big leagues – MLB, this to take the place on the roster of retired Jayce Bruce.

With Luke Voit injured and Jayce Bruce now retired from baseball, the Yankees want to have a natural first baseman on their roster, which is why this Tuesday, April 20, they called on Mike Ford, 28-year-old player and two seasons of experience in Big leagues.

Mike ford started the 2021 season on the alternate site of the Yankees and after these situations that have happened in the team, at the beginning of the fourth week of the campaign the team is called MLB to be part of the roster.

Ford, who has been a highly qualified prospect for the Yankees, had to wait 19 days for his shot at the 2021 season of MLB, looking to earn a spot and have playing time with a team that needs to get a head start this season.

Here is the report:

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled INF Mike Ford (# 36) from the Alternate Site. – New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 20, 2021

#Yankees recall Mike Ford to take Jay Bruce’s roster spot: https://t.co/Kt30yFyFRv – Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 20, 2021

The Yankees while they are using DJ LeMahieu as their starting baseman, having Mike ford available will allow them to have depth on the roster, being included this week where they start a series against the Atlanta Braves and where he will use number # 36 in the MLB.

Mike ford has with the Yankees for life in Big leagues He has 217 at-bats, 47 hits, 14 home runs, 36 RBIs and a .217 average.