YANKEES: Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette punish Domingo Germán in the Bronx

The players of the Toronto blue jays, Marcus semien Y Bo bichette hit home runners in a row with the starter Yankees of New York, Domingo Germán, this in the first game of the doubleheader this Thursday in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

At the top of the third chapter, first it was Marcus semien that made itself felt, who punished with his thirteenth homer of the 2021 season to the Yankees and put the Blue jays in this campaign of Big leagues.

Domingo Germán left a four-seam fastball across the center of the Los Angeles player’s power zone. Blue jays, who did not hesitate to contact her and send her to the stands of the Los Angeles stadium. Yankees at a distance of 374 feet, thus reaching 31 towed in the MLB 2021.

On the next turn, Bo bichette joined the home run party and completed the back-to-back for the Blue jays in his visit to New York, being punished again the Dominican starter of the Yankees on this sunny afternoon of MLB.

Bichette He arrived with that hit to 10 homers in the current season of MLB and reconnects an important hit against the Yankees, same that this time it reached 374 feet and went at 103.5 miles per hour towards the LF. In addition, it was useful for this player to reach 57 hits and 28 RBIs in the year.

So far the Blue jays beat the Yankees in the first of the doubleheader and the causes of that are Semien Y Bichette, who excelled with such back-to-back home runs in the Big leagues 2021.