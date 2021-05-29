Yankees made clever moves on their roster

The Yankees from New York made good moves on their roster and bring good news on the MLB 2021.

Injuries have been hitting the Yankees or rather Corey Kluber, Aaron Hicks and Luke Voit. However, they have to answer from their Minor League headquarters.

Before Saturday’s game, the Yankees They raised Deivi Garcia and Albert Abreu to the Major League Baseball roster, sent Zach Britton to rehab in Double-A and sent Justin Wilson to the 10-day disabled list.

Here the report:

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed LHP Justin Wilson on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

• Recalled RHP Albert Abreu (# 84) and RHP Deivi García (# 83) from Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre. – Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 29, 2021

In his last outing it did not go very well for him to say, however, the Yankees they know he’s the longest-serving starter they have in the Minor League System.

It is expected that Deivi Garcia make your second appearance at the MLB 2021 against the Detroit Tigers, his first appearance was against the Baltimore Roles where he took the loss.

While Albert Abre was felt with a good 3-inning relief against the Texas Rangers in his last appearance this season.