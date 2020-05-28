The young Dominican pitcher is the Yankees’ main promise in 2020 | Michael Reaves / .
Everyone talks about the talent of Deivi García, the great pitching prospect of the New York Yankees. They agree to envision a great future for the young Dominican, who in 2020 will have the opportunity to debut in MLB thanks to the expansion of the rosters.
There are those who believe that this will be a litmus test for the law. “This was a year for him to really demonstrate what he could do,” an American League talent scout told The New York Post.
“He was excellent most of last year, but it is difficult to know if what he did at the end of the season was because he got tired or because the highest level was achieved,” added the professional.
The Yankees bodybuilding corps has had a faithful and dedicated member in Gene Monahan for a long time. But he is 74 years old and a cancer survivor and has said that if he resumes work in MLB and there is a second preseason, he prefers not to participate.
“It is not a good thing for me because of what I have studied,” Monahan told journalist Brendan Kuty of Nj.com, knowing that he is at risk from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A report by Mike Puma for The New York Post indicates that the New York Mets would be interested in James Paxton to take him on as a free agent.
His arrival would reinforce a rotation that already has double Cy Young, Jacob DeGrom, and Noah Syndergaard; but that he could lose Marcus Stroman, Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello in free agency.