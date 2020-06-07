Reggie Jackson also raised his voice for racial justice | Jim McIsaac / .
While some say the New York Yankees will most likely choose pitcher Bobby Miller as their first pick for the 2020 MLB Draft, others say he will be a position player.
MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch argued that the mules could go after a position player with his first pick and pitchers in later rounds.
Hoch says the candidates are shortstop Nick Loftin, Ed Howard and Carson Tucker.
any of our leaders, political, theatrical, sports personalities, religious or social leaders, activists, anybody, say anything to help or draw attention to what’s going on in our country within the African American community? I remember this in the 60s as a kid. Still here.
Yankees legend Reggie Jackson participated in a march against racial injustice and returned motivated, believing that the changes society needs will now be accomplished.
“We need participation at higher levels to contribute to this new direction, I hope that can happen, he said on his social networks.” I hope to witness these upcoming changes. “
Yanks top HS picks since Jeter
’97 Tyrell Godwin
’98 Andy Brown
’04 Jonathan Poterson
’05 Carl Henry
’09 Slade Heathcott
’10 Cito Culver
’11 Dante Bichette, Jr. ‘
’12 Ty Hensley
’13 Ian Clarkin
’16 Blake Rutherford
’18 Anthony Seigler
’19 Anthony Volpe
A year after being taken into the draft, Anthony Volpe continues his development. The prospect is 19 years old and not very tall, but good things are expected of him.
In the Appalachian League for the Pulaski Yankees, he hit just .215 with two homers, 11 RBIs, 38 strikeouts in 121 at-bats and nine errors in 34 games.
“I think he’s one of those players where there are no huge, noisy tools,” said ESPN MLB member Kiley McDaniel. “But work things out.”