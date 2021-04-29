Yankees: Kyle Higashioka shows that he also fields in catching the Yankees

The receiver of the Yankees from New York, Kyle Higashioka, demonstrated his defensive qualities and with an extraordinary play, he made it clear that he contributes in both facets and can play every day in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

In the second inning, Yankees got one out thanks to a great defensive play by Kyle Higashioka, that he continues to show that he has talent and because Aaron Boone gave him confidence in this season of Big leagues.

A foul by Pedro Severino towards the plate was the start of a play that he starred Kyle Higashioka on this Wednesday of MLB, since he was sliding in a risky way, he managed the catch and made it easy to see what at first seemed somewhat complicated.

Here is the play:

With this play, Kyle Higashioka shows you can hit and field with the Yankees on the MLB and without a doubt taking advantage of the opportunity they gave him this season over the Dominican Gary Sánchez.

Hardly easy. 😱 pic.twitter.com/SeKn1mpK5D – LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 28, 2021

Higashioka He has answered the times he has said present in the lineup of the Yankees, both with home runs and now trapped on defense that give him confidence to continue to gain playing time in baseball Big leagues.