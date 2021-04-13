Yankees: Kyle Higashioka hits a pair of home runs against the Toronto Blue Jays (video)

The receiver of the Yankees from New York, Kyle Higashioka, shows that you want to be a starter in the Big leagues – MLB and he shoots two home runs to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Manager Aaron Boone decided to line up today Kyle Higashioka and he responded, being fundamental for the Yankees with a pair of home runs against the Blue Jays on Monday night in the 2021 season over Big leagues.

The first blow of Higashioka went against Robbie Ray, taking advantage of a four-seam fastball that he disappeared to put the Yankees 2-1 in this game of the MLB 2021.

Here is the video:

While, the second of the home runs of Kyle Higashioka It was in the eighth inning and against Ryan Borucki, being a 427-foot hit that went between left and center field to put the 3-1 Yankees in this game.

Here is the second:

Without a doubt this performance of Higashioka They must alert the holder of the position, which is Gary Sánchez, who watches from the bench as his substitute gives the victory to the Yankees with three RBIs and two homers, taking advantage of the start in the Big leagues.

In addition, these two home runs will undoubtedly fill with confidence to Kyle Higashioka to fight for the catching of the Yankees on the MLB.