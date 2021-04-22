Yankees have date when Deivi Garcia would debut in MLB 2021

The Yankees from New York are very close to calling Deivi Garcia to the majors for this Sunday of MLB.

Deivi Garcia who has not debuted in the MLB 2021 because Yankees made that decision, he is expected to be called up next Sunday to make his first start as a starter in 2021.

Deivi Garcia is with the Yankees in the series against the Clevelan Indians in their taxi squad, says Aaron Boone. Sunday could be “potentially” a day for Garcia to return to the rotation.

However, the Yankees They awarded him the “James P. Dawson 2021” award which is given to all the rookies who have a good Spring Trainign with said organization in the MLB.

Here the report:

Deivi Garcia is with the #Yankees in Cleveland on their taxi squad, Aaron Boone says. Sunday could “potentially” be a day for Garcia to get back into the rotation. – Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) April 22, 2021

Deivi Garcia He was 0-2 with a 3.85 ERA, five starts, 14 innings and 14 strikeouts. Obviously he is expected to be promoted to the majors in the middle of the season when one of his pitchers is injured or requires a break in the league. MLB 2021.