YANKEES: Gleyber Torres teams up with Gio Urshela for tremendous double-play against Astros

The Venezuelan of the Yankees from New York, Gleyber Torres, shows that if he can be shortstop in the Big leagues (MLB) and proof of that was a tremendous play against the Houston Astros to get a double-play.

In the sixth inning, the Yankees They were playing in a special formation because the batter was Yordan Álvarez and a hit from him through the center of the box was not an impediment to Gleyber Torres, who threw himself to take the ball and start what ended in a tremendous double-play, thus silencing the mouths of those haters who criticize his defense Big leagues.

towers After taking the ball, he assisted Gio Urshela in the second, later he shot to first to get the tremendous double-play via 6-5-3, a play that served for the “Bronx Bombers” to culminate that inning in the MLB.

Here the video:

Although this Venezuelan of the Yankees He has not yet hit his first home run of the 2021 season, at the point of singles he is producing in the MLB And now with this tremendous defensive play he shows that little by little he is waking up.

Will be tough to find a prettier 6-5-3 double play. pic.twitter.com/BRTSslTZmS – MLB (@MLB) May 5, 2021

Gleyber Of course, if he can be the starting shortstop of the Yankees, that with plays like this exquisite double-play show the category that he has in his glove in the baseball of the Big leagues.