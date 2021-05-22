YANKEES: Gleyber Torres dresses up as a hero to ground the White Sox

The Venezuelan Gleyber Torres was the total figure of the Yankees of New York in the victory against the Chicago White Sox in the Big leagues (MLB). The shortstop drove in both runs of the game, with a home run and walk-off in the ninth inning.

Gleyber Torres first he hit his second home run of the 2021 season and then a hit to left field in the ninth inning to give the Yankees 2-1 against the White Sox, this being their second walk-off of the Big leagues.

Chicagoans allowed two players from the Yankees and before Evan Marshall, towers He did not want to wait long and at the first pitch he hit a hit to tow Aaron Judge, thus giving his team another victory in the MLB.

Here the video:

Without a doubt, this Friday night was special for Towers, since it drove the two races of the triumph of the Yankees, having what so far has been his best performance in 36 games this season of the best baseball in the world.

The one from Caracas left them on the ground …

Gleyber Torres put an end to this incredible meeting. # We areReady pic.twitter.com/cjykuygaa9 – Yankees Baseball (@Yankees_Beisbol) May 22, 2021

Thanks to this victorious game of the Yankees, towers he raised his average to .254, with 34 hits, and 12 RBIs, gaining confidence with the wood little by little.