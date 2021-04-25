Yankees: Gio Urshela hit the Indians his third home run of the season (Video)

The Colombian of the Yankees from New York, Gio Urshela, showed his power to his former team, the Cleveland Indians, this after hitting their third homer of the 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB.

In the fourth inning part, Gio Urshela fired a tremendous home run between right and center field to open the scoreboard for the Yankees in this Sunday game of the Big leagues against the Indians at Progressive Field.

Gio Urshela He didn’t wait that long and on the second pitch from Triston McKenzie, he missed a home run to reach three in the 2021 season of MLB and put the game for the Yankees 2-0 against the Indians who avoid being swept at home by the “Mules”.

Urshela has shown these Indians their great power with the Yankees, since added to this home run the Colombian riddled them in the last Playoffs of the MLB by dint of hits, leaving him a little message after not wanting to count on him anymore.

Here’s the home run:

The Colombian of the Yankees little by little he is calibrating his wood in this 2021 season of MLB, Because thanks to that home run he continued his string of games by hitting and making it clear to these Indians that he is their executioner.

Urshela with that home run to nine RBIs and 17 hits for the Yankees in 66 at-bats in this 2021 campaign of Big leagues.