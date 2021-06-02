Yankees: Gio Urshela hit his sixth home run of the 2021 season against the Tampa Rays

The Colombian of the Yankees from New York, Gio Urshela, still have a great moment in the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB) and this Wednesday he hit his sixth home run of the year against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the very first inning, Gio Urshela made the Yankees spike ahead on the scoreboard, hitting what was his sixth homer of the 2021 season of Big leagues and with which he advanced early to his team 2-0 against the Rays.

Shane McClanahan, starter of the Rays, was received in a great way by Colombian of the Yankees, who on the first pitch hit a home run towards his opposite band and showing that in the MLB He not only defends, he also has offensive power.

McClanahan left a four-seam fastball in the outside corner and Urshela did not waste it, as he connected it in the best way and landed the two-run homer to open the scoring for the Yankees.

At 103.4 miles per hour he went straight to the stands and had a reach of 364 feet that hit from the Colombian third baseman of the Los Yankees, who lives a positive present in the last games of the MLB 2021.

Yesterday he shone in the shortstop of the Yankees and today he contributes with a home run, Gio Urshela proves to be an important piece in Aaron Boone’s lineup every day.

Gio Urshela has been great both offensively and defensively lately. His first inning homer gives the Yankees a 2-0 lead over the Rays! #SquadUp

pic.twitter.com/CrCdM2oNWx – Belly Up Baseball (@BellyUpBaseball) June 2, 2021

Urshela He is now hitting .260 with six home runs, 45 hits and 26 RBIs in 173 at-bats with the Yankees.