Yankees: Gio Urshela dazzles Jeter at Yankees shortstop

The Colombian of the Yankees from New York, Gio Urshela, was lined up as shortstop Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays and quickly made his mark with a tremendous defensive play that brought back Derek Jeter’s time at the Major League Baseball – MLB.

In the very first episode of the game Yankees vs Rays, Gio Urshela, who replaced Gleyber Torres in the short stops, showed his quality in that position with a tremendous play that shows his defensive category in the Big leagues.

A hit by Randy Arozarena towards that sector was not an impediment for the Colombian Urshela, who brilliantly took the ball and subsequently threw to first base to complete a fair play on Tuesday’s matchday at the MLB 2021.

Gleyber Torres’ errors gave the Colombian the opportunity at shortstop for the Yankees this day and he responds with a play to the defense that could create an unknown: Is it Urshela the SS they need or are looking for Yankees ?.

Here is the play:

Urshela since the spring of the MLB showed that he can defend shortstop very well and now after this moment of his friend Torres, the Cartagena sends a message to the organization of the Yankees with tremendous play to the “Captain America”, Derek Jeter.

Will be Urshela solving the problems of Yankees in the SS?