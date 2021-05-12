Yankees: Gary Sánchez did a bit of everything against the Tampa Rays

The Dominican receiver of the Yankees from New York, Gary Sanchez, brings a smile to his team’s fans with a brilliant performance against the Tampa Bay Rays in a new series for the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

Gary Sanchez you should definitely take advantage of every opportunity you have with Yankees and that’s what he did this Tuesday against the Rays. The Dominican contributed both with the wood, and on the defensive to silence all those haters that he has in the Big leagues.

Sanchez first made himself felt with the wood, unleashing Rays starter Josh Fleming his fourth homer of the season, which served to drive one of the three runs of the Yankees in this long-awaited win over Tampa Bay in the MLB.

Here’s the home run:

While on defense, the Dominican was solid in catching the Yankees, being a great companion Jordan Montgomery in the brilliant exit of six innings, two hits, one run and a total of nine strikeouts against the Rays, numbers that led him to claim the victory.

But that was not all, in the ninth inning, with Aroldis Chapman on the mound, a pitching against the ground, Sanchez He could not control it, but thanks to the rebound of the ball, he was able to take it in the air and surprise the Rays runner with a tremendous shot to second base, a move that put the victory of the Yankees at Tropicana Field.

Gary Sanchez ended the day going 4-1 and contributing on both sides of the plate to a victory for the Yankees in this 2021 season of Big leagues, undoubtedly a level that he wants to show at every opportunity to regain his ownership.

Here is the play:

The qualities of the Dominican cannot be questioned and little by little he will want to increase his level and numbers, which are currently in the MLB 2021 is 13 hits, six RBIs and a .178 / .333 / .690 offensive line.

Will “The Kraken” return to its level?