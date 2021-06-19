Yankees fans cheered for Gary Sánchez to replace Kyle Higashioka in the middle of the game

The fanatics of the Yankees yelled at manager Aaron Boone to call Gary Sanchez to replace Kyle Higashioka in the MLB.

When the game was 5-3 in the seventh inning, Kyle Higashioka was waiting for his turn at bat when suddenly the fanatics they started asking Gary Sanchez and Aaron Boone pleased them.

Gary Sanchez he went to bat with the crowd yelling “Gary, Gary, Gary” and even though he missed with a ground ball, the fans kept yelling.

It is illusory to see how things change so quickly, at the beginning of the season the fans asked for the change of Gary Sánchez and they booed him, now that in June he is hitting 295. with 4 home runs and more than 10 RBIs, they cheer and ask more game even though Boone decides to give him the day off.

Here the video;

Gary Sanchez isn’t happy about the pop-out, but all of Yankee Stadium was chanting “Gary! Gary! ” Remove a turnaround from earlier this year. – Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 19, 2021

It should be noted that the most demanding, bipolar and intense fan base is that of the Yankees from New York.