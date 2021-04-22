Yankees fans call for the firing of Aaron Boone in the majors

A part of the fanatics of the Yankees from New York have requested the dismissal of the current manager, Aaron boone, who does not have the best numbers in 2021 of MLB.

Tonight, the Yankees added another loss to the Atlanta Braves in the Big leagues. The New York franchise is off to its worst start in years.

The fanatics they have realized how bad the team is, registering just six wins, 10 losses and placing last in the AL East division.

That is why in today’s game, some fanatics they asked for the dismissal from Aaron boone, who could be one of the main culprits of the losing streak in the Yankees.

Although some say that the strategist is not the culprit of the bad streak, but someone always pays for the broken dishes and in this case, it could be Aaron boone that you can witness that he is not being so loved by his fans in the Big leagues.

Here the boos:

A sector of the fans in Yankee Stadium 🏟 calls for the dismissal of Aaron Boone 🗣pic.twitter.com / 2kjupVJdR7 – 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓸𝓼 𝓜𝓸𝓻𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓼 (@C_MoralesD) April 22, 2021

Is the dismissal from Aaron boone?

While it is true that for some fanatics should come out, we must also take into account that their players are not having the best season in the MLB.