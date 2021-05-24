Yankees fans boo Dallas Keuchel for sign stealing

Former Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel received boos from the fanatics of the Yankees on the MLB.

Keuchel was in the Houston Astros organization from 2012 to 2018, obviously he was part of that sign stealing scandal that his team committed.

When pitching at Yankee Stadium wearing the Chicago White Sox jersey, the fanatics of the Yankees They still haven’t forgotten, so they started yelling “cheater” at him.

It should be noted that Dallas Keuchel was the pitcher who threw a super game against the New York Yankees in the after-win card between the Astros and Brox Mules in the 2015 playoffs.

Here the report:

Dallas Keuchel is serenaded with boos and some “CHEATER” chants as he comes off the mound at Yankee Stadium. Keuchel was on the Astros from 2012 to 2018. – Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 23, 2021

Keuchel was a one-time Cy Young and two-time all-star in his tenure with the Houston Astros before pitching for the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox in the MLB.