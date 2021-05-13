Yankees don’t miss Adam Ottavino; Red Sox could change it

The Yankees from New York definitely don’t miss Adam Ottavino in his bullpen and neither Red Sox they love him a lot in the MLB.

When the Bronx Mules changed to Adam Ottavino to the Red Sox, absolutely no one was expecting that trade, but apparently said team was relying on what was coming from its bullpen boys for the MLB 2021.

While Ottavino is 2-2 and has allowed 9 runs in 14 innings of work with a 4.56 ERA, Yankees pitcher Michael King has thrown 12 no-run innings this season.

And as if that were not enough, Jonathan Loaisiga has also been luxurious, although he has received some hits in his last outings, the same happens with Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman not to mention; the Cuban is on another level.

Could the Red Sox trade Adam Ottavino?

When a player is in his final season of contract, anything is possible, teams forget about feelings and move closer to business. Also, his numbers haven’t been very convincing and if he continues like this, he’s even more likely to wear another uniform this season. Ottavino has played for the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.