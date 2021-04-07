Yankees designate Venezuelan Thairo Estrada for assignment

The Yankees of New York designated for assignment to the Venezuelan Thairo Estrada after the arrival of Roudge Odor in the MLB 2021.

Thairo Estrada who never managed to establish himself in the majors in the striped uniform due to the few opportunities plus the ups and downs, is now waiting for another team to sign or choose him.

We’re talking about a 25-year-old, 5’10-tall, 195-pound net infielder, he’s never had a long-term shot in the majors and if he finds who I know of, good things are expected from both of his offense as well as defense.

In about two seasons in the MLB, that is, in 61 games, Thairo Estrada he’s hitting 214. with 4 home runs, 15 RBIs, 4 walks, 34 strikeouts, 5 stolen bases and 20 runs scored.

To make room for INF Rougned Odor on the 40-man roster, the Yankees designated INF Thairo Estrada for assignment. Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees also optioned RHP Michael King to the Alternate Site. – New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 6, 2021

Some teams like the Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners might be interested in acquiring the services of this young player.