Yankees could use the departure of Aroldis Chapman in the majors

Yankees from New York have the need to leave the Cuban Aroldis chapman, who has fallen in his last exits of the MLB.

JomboyMedia editor Dan Rourke wrote on his Twitter that he agrees with the departure of Aroldis chapman of the organization of Yankees of New York in the Big leagues.

So much Chapman such as Zack Britton they quote a salary of $ 30 million, money that would fall very well in the off-season of the 2022 season in search of pieces that can contribute to the organization of the MLBSince these two, they haven’t been quite right.

The team of Yankees He is going through a bad time, registering 41 victories and 39 defeats, ranking second to last in the East division of the American League.

Having said that, Aroldis chapman has not added its best numbers in this season of the Big leagues. The Cuban adds an ERA of 3.77, being one of the main points of the defeats.

Although Aaron Boone tries to give support to each of his players, the Cuban missile does not seem to find its best version and could be one of the reasons why Yankees Get off the left-handed closer and look for some pieces in free agency.