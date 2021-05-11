Yankees could put together a trade between Gary Sánchez with Wilson Contreras and Anthony Rizzo

The Yankees New York could put together a change that involves Gary Sanchez and one of your prospects in exchange for Anthony Rizzo and Wilson Contreras in MLB.

For days the possible departure of Anthony Rizzo and Wilson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs, as well as that Gary Sánchez has the days numbered in the franchise of the Yankees from New York.

Said rumor was published by NJ. Com, which opened a number of debates and created many doubts.

What would the change be like?

Well the Yankees would send to Gary Sanchez along with one of his best prospective pitchers, among them may be Luis Gil, Luis Medina, Clarke Smitdc, Deivi García among others, but only one. While the Cubs can trade both Rizzo and Conteras together, but the Mules should add something else.

Otherwise, then they would only be sending a single player and the Yankees They would prefer Wilson Contreras, one of the best catchers in the majors, being what they need.

