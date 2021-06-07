in NBA

Yankees coachs were expelled and Gary Sánchez got angry with the referee

The referee Bill Miller was the most hated for a night at Yankee Stadium after making a mess of bad calls on the MLB.

By law the games of the Boston Red Sox and the Yankees of New York are quite a few attempts at MLB, especially when a referee commits serious fouls at key moments.

When Roudge Odor had the one to win on the pads with the count at 3-2, the Venezuelan missed a pitch that was out of the zone, however, referee Bill Miller decided to sing it strike and end the inning.

Coaches Phil Erving and Carlos Mendoza exploded against Bill Miller until they had to be expelled from the game and controlled by manager Aaron Boone, something not very seen throughout this season but it happened.

Here the videos;

