Yankees close to acquiring Delino DeShields Jr; another old friend of Odor

The Yankees from New York are very close to acquiring the gardener Delino DeShields Jr from the Texas Rangers via change in the MLB.

Because Aaron Hicks is having physical problems that will likely remain off the field for several weeks, in addition Clint Frazier is dealing with neck problems and Ryan Lamarre was placed on the disabled list; the Yankees they looked for options.

Ken Rosenthal reports that they are having very serious conversations and that it is almost a fact that Delino DeShields Jr goes to land in New York with the 27-time MLB World Series champions.

They haven’t revealed which names are involved in the talks yet; the names of some of the prospects have surely been mentioned MLB.

DeShields Jr A 6-year veteran of the majors at 5’9 tall and 190 pounds, he’s a high-skill, low-power player, which can be very helpful to the Bronx Mules.

In the 2020 season he hit 252. with 7 RBIs, 3 stolen bases, 27 hits and 10 scored in 37 games. He has played for the Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Indians. In 2021 he has not exhausted his first at-bat in the majors; but in the minor leagues.

The son of a former Major League Baseball player, he is hitting .412 (14-of-34) in nine Triple-A games so far this season. He’s a .246 hitter in six major league seasons.

How can this player help Yankees?

We are talking about the team with the fewest stolen bases of the 30 teams of the best baseball in the world and Delino is one of those most dangerous runners on the pads.

Here the report: