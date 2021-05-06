Yankees call Yuli Gurriel racist for mocking Yu Darvish

The Yankees from New York called the Cuban racist Yuli gurriel for making fun of the Japanese Yu Darvish in the middle of the game MLB.

On top of that Yankees They are angry with the entire Astros team for that theft of signs, they also yelled “racist” at Yuli gurriel when he went to bat because he once closed his eyes and let Yu Darvish know that he is a Chinese in mockery form.

Here the report:

Yankee fans are chanting “your a racist” to Yuli Gurriel tonight pic.twitter.com/O6YnftRtyg – Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) May 5, 2021

More “you’re a racist” chants for Yuli Gurriel from #Yankees fans tonight. Gurriel struck out on a nasty curveball in the dirt and the crowd exploded in cheers. – Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 5, 2021

Things are not good at all for the Houston Astros while they visit the New York Yankees, and more when the stadium is at full house, the noise from that stadium will be incredible.