Everyone knows the difficult moment that the New York Yankees’ pitching body lives, as two recently operated pitchers and one suspended.
And although the Bronx team has good arms in the bullpen and on the farms, this circumstance has led management to explore the market for solutions.
The Yankees have always liked Trevor Bauer and would be an important addition to their rotation.
The 29-year-old right-hander left an 11-13 record in 2019 with a 4.48 ERA in 34 outings between the Cleveland Indians and the Cincinnati Reds.
He fanned 253 opponents in 213.0 innings. And it comes from two good seasons: in 2017 he had 17 wins and in 2018, when he was All Star, he had a 2.21 ERA.
It is more than understandable that the Yankees want a pitcher with those numbers and eight experience campaigns in their ranks.
Cashman said the No. 5 rotation spot will be decided between Jordan Montgomery, Michael King, Jonathan Loaisiga, Luis Cessa & Deivi Garcia, calling it an “open competition.”
But what would they be willing to give in return for Bauer? They have players who could be interesting to the Reds, especially if they are not contenders this year.
One of them is the young Nicaraguan Jonathan Loaisiga, who can contribute his versatility. He may be a starter in the future but it is as a reliever where he seems to have better development options.
At 25 years old, he had a 4.55 ERA in 31.2 innings in 2019. He had a 6.75 ERA in four starts, but a 3.20 ERA from the bullpen.
This would not be the only name that New York puts on the table. He also missed the opportunity to part with outfielder Clint Frazier, who doesn’t seem to have a place in the lineup despite leaving a .320 / .455 ./. 600 offensive line in 33 plate appearances in the spring.