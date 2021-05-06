Yankees and Mets will have ‘vaccinated’ and ‘unvaccinated’ sections in their stadiums beginning May 19

The possibility of getting vaccinated at the stadium on the same day as you go to see a game and also receive free tickets for another match, are part of the new immunization incentives that the Yankees and Mets baseball teams will give to their fans from May 19. But if that weren’t enough, those who are already full vaccinated against the coronavirus, will have the possibility to sit in special sections in which they will not have to maintain social distancing.

These new measures are part of a series of rules announced this wednesday by Governor Andrew Cuomo to massively increase the capacity of outdoor venues, in which fully vaccinated attendees can sit side by side, rather than 6 feet apart, in sections designated solely for fully immunized people. And in order to be in this section, they will need to provide proof of complete vaccination status, which can be demonstrated through a paper form, digital proof or State ‘Excelsior Pass’.

“For the reopening of baseball on May 19 we will have two categories, but not Yankees and Mets, otherwise vaccinated and unvaccinated“Cuomo said, adding that for those vaccinated” there will be full capacity, normal chairs, sitting next to each other in the same section, although they will have to continue wearing masks. For the unvaccinated, the social distancing measure will continue to apply, in addition to the use of masks, and the capacity in that section will only be 33% ”.

And when justifying the new rules Cuomo explained: “This is achieved because the positivity and hospitalization rates of our state continue to fall and more people are getting vaccinated, so now is the time to readjust our reopening based on science and data. “

The new measures will apply to outdoor sports, performing arts and live entertainment, and horse and auto racing venues across the state. Appropriate social distancing, masks and other applicable health protocols will continue to be applied, authorities said.

As of June 19, the State will initiate a series of pilot tests to reduce social distancing in these large-scale outdoor venues, and will allow adolescents and children under the age of 16 who are not yet eligible for the injection to accompany and sit with a vaccinated adult in a fully vaccinated section.

Do you want free tickets? Get vaccinated!

By insisting that the State will continue efforts to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, Cuomo also announced that the State Department of Health will partner with Yankees and Mets to Offer COVID-19 Vaccines to Game Goers on the Same Day, and whoever is injected will receive free tickets to go back to Yankee Stadium or Citi Field.

“It is convenient to get vaccinated, because it goes there anyway, and thanks to the generosity of the teams, it will also receive free tickets for Yankees and Mets games,” exclaimed the president, ensuring that this combination is considered a “home run for New York”.

The Yankees will offer ticket coupons to the first 1,000 fans who get their vaccine COVID-19 on each full day of vaccination operations and the first 700 fans on each half day of vaccination operations from May 7 to June 6. Ticket coupons can be redeemed for two seats for select 2021 or 2022 regular season games, subject to availability.

In the meantime, the Mets will offer ticket coupons to the first 250 fans who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at Citi Field on the day of each Mets home game scheduled for May 24-June 17. Ticket coupons can be redeemed for two seats for regular season games in 2021 or 2022.

The Yankees president Randy Levine He explained that in order to have both sections separate, “we are developing a system that allows us to contact fans and know their status even before they go to the stadium. And we already know that the majority are vaccinated, and we hope that those numbers will continue to grow ”.

Meanwhile, Sandy Alderson, Mets president, said that his team is “mainly committed to the gradual reopening, and for this they are in full agreement with the Governor. We already have criteria to enter the stadium, but there are still people who are not comfortable in places like many other people, and we have to continue giving them the opportunity of social distancing ”.

For more information on free tickets: